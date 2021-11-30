Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offering $2,000 reward identifying Westminster bank robber

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers need help identifying this male bank robber.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are asking for your help identifying a lone male bank robber.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 29 around 4:26 p.m. at the Huntington Bank at 7206 Federal Blvd.

The robber is described as a Hispanic male in his late 40s or 50s, 5-foot-7 with a slender build and possibly a beard. The man was seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, a ball cap, black jeans, and black and white shoes.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information on this man.

Anyone with any information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligiable for the reward.