DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Police have offered up $2,000 to the person who can help locate the man they believe is connected to a shooting that occurred on the northern edge of the North Capitol Hill neighborhood on April 30.

At around 7:48 p.m. that night, the shooting took place at the intersection of East 20th Avenue and North Pennsylvania Street after a black Cadillac allegedly moved toward what would become the scene of the crime from East 22nd Avenue.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers – North Capitol Hill – Suspect’s black Cadillac

According to Denver Police, officers discovered a male victim and transported him to a nearby hospital.

The suspect is believed to be a light-skinned Black man who stands at roughly 5-feet and 11-inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200-pounds.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers – North Capitol Hill – Shooting suspect

If you have any information on this case, you can remain both anonymous and eligible for the $2,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Just call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, which is a service line that remains open all day, every day.