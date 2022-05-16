DENVER (KDVR) – Those responsible for a shooting that occurred in downtown Denver in the early hours of May 8 are still on the run. Now, the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to step up and help get investigators across the finish line.

At roughly 1:49 a.m. on May 8, Denver Police received reports of a shooting that broke out in the Nativ Hotel, located at 1612 Wazee Street in the Union Station neighborhood. As a result, two men were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage, obtained and released to the public by the Denver Police Department, shows the two adult male suspects during the lead up to the dangerous ordeal, as well as the dramatic moment they turned the hotel into a shooting range.

If you have any information in regards to this ongoing investigation or recognize those in the video, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

You can remain both anonymous and eligible for the $2,000 reward if your tip leads to the closing of this case.