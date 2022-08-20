DENVER (KDVR) – Saturday, FOX31 and Channel 2 teamed up with our partners the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for this year’s annual Shred-A-Thon.

The event took place at the Northglenn Market and Douglas County Sheriff’s Dept. and was scheduled to run until 12 pm. However, at 11:38 p.m., the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tweeted out that they had hit their limit for the day.

“The trucks at the Northglenn Shred-A-Thon are full and cannot accept more items. Thank you to everyone who came to the event,” the tweet read. “Next Shred-A-Thon is 10/8 more info to come!”

Hundreds of cars lined up to get unneeded and sensitive documents shredded safely.

The Shred-A-Thon is the Metro Denver Crimestoppers’ main fundraiser.

“During COVID we did have a reduction in fundraising and turnout at these events was a little bit lower,” MDCS Board VP Danney Goracke said. “It’s one of our main fundraisers it’s what we use to operate and pay out all of those tips that we do.”

The nonprofit partners with more than 50 area law enforcement agencies to help solve crimes through tips. You can donate on their donation page.