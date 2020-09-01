Metro-area Humane Society takes in pets from shelters overwhelmed by Hurricane Laura

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley (HSSPV) is welcoming in some new pets that were sent from Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura. The shelter requested pets that had been at their previous shelter for a long time, hoping a change of scenery would lead to some “furever” homes.

Cheeky

Anita

Rarity

Bandie

Miles

Glenda

Calla Lily Pets available now at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley Please contact the shelter at 303-703-2938 to inquire.

It didn’t take long for staff and volunteers to fall in love with the newest additions to the shelter.

Kelsey Kennelly, Marketing and Outreach Manager for the HSSPV, says the shelter not only helps stray and lost animals in our community, they welcome animals from other communities that don’t have as many resources.

HSSPV often takes in animals from overflowing rural shelters in Texas.

Kennelly says this helps the shelters free up some space.

These pets now get a second chance at finding a new home in Colorado.