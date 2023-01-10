BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Regional Transportation District downtown station bathroom area has tested positive for traces of methamphetamine, the department said.

A third-party company tested the bathrooms and hallway outside the station at 1800 14th St. and found levels of meth and/or similar substances exceeding the level approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The closure comes weeks after the bathrooms at Boulder’s library were closed for the same reason. The library is just a few blocks away from the downtown RTD station. The affected areas at the library began to gradually reopen the first week of January.

RTD said the restrooms and hallway will be closed at the station until “remediation can be performed.” The district said other areas may be closed as testing continues at the location.