COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A teacher was arrested on Friday after meth was found in a classroom, police said.

Kimberly Felton, 44, is a drama teacher at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, according to a release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police were notified around 11:30 a.m. Friday by an administrator “reporting he had located methamphetamine in a classroom,” the release states. “The administrator and security had already secured the drugs in the main office and were monitoring Felton” when they called police.

Once they arrived at the school, investigators learned staff members learned of the situation and “responded immediately,” saying that “no students or other faculty were in danger during the incident.”

Police contacted Felton in the school’s parking lot.

Felton was arrested and faces a count of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance in excess of 4 grams, police said. It’s a Class 4 felony.