DENVER (KDVR) — A condo in Denver listed for $252,000 isn’t move-in ready yet because of methamphetamine contamination.

“I haven’t looked at other prices in the area, but based on what was happening in there, that seems like a lot,” Sarah, a former neighbor in the building where the condo is listed, said.

The condo is located at 985 N. Corona Street in Denver for $252,000. It has one bedroom and one bathroom with 567 square feet.

“Due to methamphetamine contamination, it has been tagged by the City & County of Denver. There is an ORDER TO VACATE/ACCESS RESTRICTED/NO TRESSPASSING NOTICE placed on the front door by Denver Public Health & Environment,” the listing said.

What can you do with a meth-contaminated property?

“It breathes. It’s a living animal,” Peter Riley, the president of Crystal Clean Decontamination, said.

Riley explained to FOX31 and Channel 2 the steps sellers have to take when dealing with properties contaminated by meth. He also said it is not uncommon to see around Denver.

“You have three options for a meth-affected property in Colorado. You can demolish the property. You can clean it up to state statute so you are compliant, which you are no longer required to disclose the history of it to a buyer,” Riley said. “Or you can do what these guys are doing, which is selling it as is with disclosure.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the realtor of the property, talked on the phone for a bit and anticipated a later interview in the day but have yet to hear back.

Meth-contaminated properties often sold ‘as is’

The news team also reached out to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, which stated:

“DDPHE investigates residential properties that may be contaminated with methamphetamine. These are properties where there is confirmed or suspected production of methamphetamine or where methamphetamines have been regularly consumed. If DDPHE deems that a property is contaminated according to standards in state statute, then the property must be vacated until proper abatement is conducted, in accordance with CDPHE regulations,” the statement reads.

“We can confirm we have an open case at 985 Corona Street, unit 101. It is not uncommon for contaminated properties to be sold ‘as is.’ In that case, buyers are required to conduct the necessary abatement and cleanup,” the statement reads.

The property will also need the following, according to the listing:

The kitchen will need to be gutted and the appliances will need replaced

The living room and bathroom will need to be cleaned and re-tested

Buyer will need to pay the cost of additional testing and whatever fees are required by City and County of Denver to remove the tag.

There is a $32,000 lien owed the HOA that will have to be paid.

There are broken windows that will need to be repaired.