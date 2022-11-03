DENVER (KDVR) — After nearly two decades at FOX31/Colorado’s Very Own Channel Two, Meteorologist Chris Tomer is making a career change.

Not only has Tomer been a vital part of the Pinpoint Weather team providing critical, accurate and impactful forecasts, he has also shared his mountaineering expertise on a daily basis.

“The best part of working 10+ years on Daybreak and Good Day Colorado is the people. I’ve learned so much from coworkers. It’s remarkable to think of all the true professionals who’ve worked on both shows and they’ve all become lifelong friends,” Tomer shared.

Tomer said that he’s been fortunate to combine his love for weather and the outdoors.

“I’m always out skiing and climbing mountains in the very same weather I’m forecasting on television!” Tomer explained.

Tomer’s time at FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2

During Tomer’s time on both shows, he got married, co-authored an award-winning book and peer reviewed publication, won an Emmy, climbed all the 14ers, climbed all over the west and South America, spoke to thousands of kids, volunteered for charities, gave about 100 presentations on mountain weather safety, emceed dozens of community events, and forecasted for hundreds of teams on the highest peaks around the world.

What comes next?

Tomer has spent the last decade plus waking up to prepare Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast when it’s still dark outside.

“Waking up at 2:30am is really challenging. The clock runs your life. You never get enough sleep and can’t catch up,” Tomer shared.

Tomer’s last day on Daybreak is Thursday, Nov. 3.

“On January 3, 2023 I’ll be moving full-time to Great Day Colorado from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday as co-host and working with a fantastic team. I’ll also have additional weather and lifestyle reporting responsibilities on the show. In the interim, I’ll be assisting the weather team by working afternoon/evenings through November and December,” Tomer shared.

Here is a look back at some of Tomer’s favorite moments during his time with Daybreak and Good Day Colorado:

Pinpoint Weather Team 2020

Daybreak team 2017

Chris Tomer with Marie Osmond

Chris Tomer gets married in June 2019 to Leanne Tomer and officiant Ernie Bjorkman

Pinpoint Weather team in 2018

Daybreak team with Dkembe Mutombo in 2016

Pinpoint Weather team in 2019

Denver meteorologists at ski luncheon

Chris Tomer with Dr. Oz

Chris Tomer with Lou Ferrigno

Quandary Peak climb with Daybreak crew

with great friends Maia and Todd Brusseau

Chris Tomer in 2006

Great friends at Chris’ wedding

Daybreak team 2018

Chris with Tom Wopat

Snowmobiling with good friend John Williams in Grand Lake

Filling out brackets with Tom Green

Snowy morning in Denver

Chris Tomer as Willy Wonka

Daybreak team 2022

With Dale Atkins of Alpine Rescue Team

KDVR/KWGN Creative Service professionals

Daybreak team 2020

With Donald Cerrone

Chris and his wife at the Emmys

The early days on Good Day Colorado with Rob Marshall and Ken Clark

Happy Birthday, Chris

Chris Tomer

Andrea Sansone and Andrew Hamilton

Daybreak team 2016

Katie Orth, Ken Clark, and Chris Parente, Daybreak Team 2022

Tomer’s impact

While Tomer will be getting more much-deserved sleep, we will miss his smile bright and early each day.

After posting the announcement on his popular Facebook page, hundreds of comments poured in from coworkers, loyal viewers, and friends.

“I’m so proud of you…the best is yet to come! Love you, weather dude,” Tomer’s wife shared.

“It was always a pleasure working with you. Your smile and optimism in the early morning hours always picked me up. Enjoy sleeping in a little later and best of luck. You deserve only the best,” Ernie Bjorkman shared.

“We love you, Chris. You are kind-hearted, care deeply for what you do, so talented and most of all… part of our family. You’ll be missed by sooooo many,” Katie Orth shared.

“AWESOME news and opportunity, Chris!!!! Well-earned and deserved work/life change and best part for us viewers is that you remain with us in Colorado and adding much more “feature” work for you to share and us to appreciate! Soooooo excited for you and see you continue to flourish! Congratulations, Young Man!” John shared.

“How exciting for you! I’m glad you’re staying in Colorado, as you really showcase the best qualities of our state! Best wishes!” Kendra shared.

Keeping up with Tomer online

Chris Tomer will continue to share updates:

Where it all started

Tomer earned a B.S. in Meteorology from Valparaiso University graduating with Honors – where he also played basketball. Tomer is a fully certified meteorologist having earned the CBM and NWA Seal’s of Approval. Tomer also serves on the NWA panel of Television Seal evaluators.