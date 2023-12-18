DENVER (KDVR) — Police and a local man are asking for the public’s help finding a 2006 metallic blue Hummer that was stolen from a parking lot in northeast Denver.

“This was my dream truck. I was wanting one of these for years. so I finally was able to buy one cash,” said Mario McDonald, who owned the Hummer. “I just got it April of this year.”

McDonald said last week he was working his first shift at a former hotel turned homeless shelter when the Hummer was taken four hours into the shift. McDonald said he doesn’t believe it was anyone who lived at the hotel but, instead, thieves targeting a dark parking lot.

“I got an opportunity to work for The Salvation Army for the homeless, and it meant a lot to me, ’cause I used to be homeless when I was 18,” McDonald said.

McDonald said right now he is working the graveyard shift just helping people when they come into the hotel along with keeping peace throughout the night. This job, he said, is just one of a few others he works throughout the week, and his truck is vital to make that all happen.

“I couldn’t prepare for this, but I am going to keep pushing through,” McDonald said.

2006 metallic blue Hummer (Mario McDonald)

He said security cameras outside the building captured the moment the thieves drove onto the property in two trucks and were able to leave with his Hummer within minutes. FOX31 and Channel 2 requested the video from the Denver Police Department, but they weren’t able to release it on Monday.

“I had nicknamed my car Bertha,” McDonald said.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with information

McDonald did file a police report. He said he hopes the 2006 metallic blue Hummer is so unique that it’ll be easy for people on the street to spot.

“We checked the tape to see what happened,” McDonald said. “It made me sick to see what happened, to see how quickly they pulled into the parking lot, and I had no clue what was going on.”

The license plate on the Hummer is AKN-F10, and it has a University of Northern Colorado sticker on the rear window. McDonald is now sharing a car with his wife to get to all of his jobs.

He did start a GoFundMe though to help keep him on his feet in hopes the Hummer is found. If you would like to donate, you can here.

Denver police confirmed they have a report and the video. They are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.