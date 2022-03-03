DENVER (AP) — A Mesa County elections clerk under investigation by federal and state authorities for an alleged security breach of voting machines has been ordered to appear in court to respond to allegations she lied about recording a court hearing.

Tina Peters was issued an orderby a judge Wednesday telling her to appear in court March 31 to explain why she shouldn’t be held in contempt and sanctioned.

Peters didn’t respond to a request for comment. She has previously denied wrongdoing in connection with the alleged security breach.