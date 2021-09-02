Mesa County employee charged with burglary and cybercrime

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Mesa County employee faces charges for burglary and cybercrime after being placed on administrative leave.

Belinda Knisley, 66, surrendered Wednesday to the 21st Judicial District Court.

Knisley faces counts of second-degree burglary, a Class 4 felony, and cybercrime, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

“The charges stem from conduct as a county employee after being placed on paid administrative leave due to a confidential personnel matter,” according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s office. “These charges are separate from the District Attorney’s Office’s ongoing investigation into criminal activity surrounding the security breach of Mesa County voting equipment.”

“Because Ms. Knisley was willing to turn herself in, the district attorney made arrangements for her to avoid going through the jail,” the DA’s office said.

Knisley was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to contact the Mesa County Clerk’s Office or its employees.

Knisley was suspended as a Mesa County employee on Aug. 23 because of “numerous complaints from multiple sources that [she] engaged in inappropriate, unprofessional conduct in the workplace,” according to her arrest affidavit.

She was placed on leave with pay pending a final decision, her county computer access was disabled and she was told not to visit the workplace or do any work for Mesa County.