Mesa County election system passwords posted online

A Colorado voter drops their ballot off at a ballot box. (KDVR)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado state officials are investigating a county election office after passwords for its voting systems were posted online.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says the breach included specific passwords from Mesa County’s voting equipment. Griswold called it a “a serious breach” in a statement Monday.

Griswold says it did not happen during the past election or create any risk to state elections.

It is likely the passwords were collected during during software updates to voting equipment in Mesa County on May 25.

If violations are found during the investigation, it could lead to a decertification of the county’s voting machines.