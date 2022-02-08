Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters arrested, charges to be announced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department has announced that Tina Peters was arrested and released at a local business Tuesday morning, pending charges.

Officers with the GJPD responded to the 600 block of Main Street Tuesday morning shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a request to assist the District Attorney’s Office with an active investigation.

According to GJPD officials, an arrest affidavit is being submitted and once it becomes available, will be released.

Peters has been under investigation for allegedly refusing to certify that she would comply with the security protocols. Peters denies any wrongdoing and cannot be removed by the Secretary of State, but she was prohibited from administering the 2021 midterm elections.

Her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, was arrested in September on charges of burglary and cybercrime. Knisley allegedly accessed computers without permission while she was on leave during an investigation into complaints of inappropriate workplace conduct.

At this time it’s not clear if Peters’ arrest is related to either of the above investigations. This story will be updated as we learn more.