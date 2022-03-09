GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who has been under investigation for an alleged election security breach, has been indicted by a grand jury on 10 counts.

Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was also indicted by the grand jury for her alleged involvement.

Peters, a Republican, is being investigated by the FBI and Colorado state officials in an alleged breach of elections equipment in Mesa County in May 2021.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, successfully sued to have Peters and a deputy, Belinda Knisley, prohibited by a judge from administering the November midterm election. Peters has denied any wrongdoing.

Knisley was subsequently suspended and charged with felony second-degree burglary and a cybercrime misdemeanor count by District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein’s office. Knisley also has denied wrongdoing.

During a hearing for Knisley, Peters was accused of using an iPad to record the hearing. A search warrant was issued for Peters’ iPad and she was detained while at a coffee shop in Grand Junction. She was later charged with obstruction of justice for the incident.

Peters has since announced her intention to run for secretary of state against Griswold, although it’s unclear if she has formally started the process.

The charges against Peters are as follows:

Attempting to influence a public servant – three counts

Criminal impersonation – one count

Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation -two counts

Identify theft – one count

First-degree official misconduct – one count

Violation of duty – one count

Failing to comply with the secretary of state – one count

Knisley faces the following charges:

Attempting to influence a public servant – three counts

Conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant – one count

Violation of duty – one count

Failing to comply with the secretary of state – one count

This story will be updated as we learn more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.