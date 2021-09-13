Meow Wolf opens Convergence Station exhibit in new building on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Four years in the making, the art collective known as Meow Wolf will be opening its doors for business at the end of this week in Denver. It is the third Meow Wolf to be opened in five years.

Take one look at the Meow Wolf building, just from the outside, and you will know this isn’t the run of mill art museum.

“It is all of these installations put together,” said Erin Barnes, Meow Wolf public relations manager.

The exhibition is an immersive experience called the Convergence Station. It is described as a journey of exploration and discovery.

”We encourage people to touch and see the art in a different way, it’s not a typical museum where you are not allowed to touch things,” said Todd Richins, Meow Wolf executive creative producer.

Convergence Station is the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and discovery as passengers traverse new worlds. The exhibit features four floors of interactive art making up more than 79 unique environments including rooms, infamous Meow Wolf portals, wormholes, and anchor spaces.

”We really want to immerse you into this world. There are no boundaries to that, you’re coming into a new kind of immersive experience,” said Sean DiIanni, Meow Wolf co-founder.

In addition to the sights, sounds, even the music, all the art here comes with a story.

“Emea is a very complicated and complex world, that has been plunged into an Ice Age,” said Matt King, Meow Wolf co-founder.

The story of Convergence Station claims that many years ago, a freak cosmic event merged four worlds from different universes, erasing the memories of all residents and spawning the mystifying disappearances of four women. The ‘Quantum Department of Transportation’ is a gateway into new worlds.

If you’re hoping to purchase a ticket for Meow Wolf, you may have to wait. Weekend tickets are sold out into mid-October. In just 24 hours, the exhibit sold over 35,000 tickets. So far, over 100,000 tickets have been sold.

Meow Wolf Denver is over three times as large as the location in Santa Fe, New Mexico.