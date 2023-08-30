DENVER (KDVR) — A recent report found that Coloradans struggle with mental health more than people living in most other states, ranking at No. 45 for adults and the state with the 10th highest rate of adults with suicidal thoughts.
On the other hand, the report ranked youth mental health in Colorado at No. 11.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 20-34.
Thankfully for Coloradans, there are numerous local resources to find help and support.
Immediate help
- Colorado Crisis Services provides free, confidential and immediate support from trained professionals at any time of any day. Call 844-493-TALK (8255) or text “TALK” to 38255.
- Colorado Crisis Services Walk-In Centers provide immediate support, counseling and resources.
- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is the national free support line available any time, any day by calling 988.
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: call 1-800-931-TALK (8355).
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration provides 24/7 treatment referral and information at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
- Disaster Distress Helpline offers immediate crisis counseling related to disasters 24/7 at 1-800-985-5990.
Find help and treatment near you
- Own Path by the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration has an online tool to find resources near you.
- FindTreatment.gov offers a confidential and anonymous resource for finding treatment facilities anywhere in the United States.
- Therapeasy, a free online tool created in Colorado, can help match you with a therapist based on your needs.
- I Matter Colorado is a program directed toward youth and parents that can help anyone connect with a therapist confidentially.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness offers step-by-step tips for finding the right treatment options or therapists for you.
- Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners lists several options for immediate help.
Finding resources
- Lets Talk Colorado offers a variety of resources for general and specific needs including conversation groups, gender-specific resources, pregnancy-related depression resources, addiction recovery services and more.
- 211 Colorado has a database of resources including but not limited to mental health support where you can find help and resources for a variety needs.
- Mental Health Colorado has a page of resources for a variety of case-specific needs. Find LGBTQ resources, services for aging adults, help with substance use disorder, help with eating disorders, resources for relationships, resources for veterans and more.
- The Colorado Department of Education has a variety of mental health resources and information for parents, students and educators.
Learn about mental health
- Mental Health First Aid Colorado offers free educational classes for youth, adults and teens across the state. Courses discuss identifying, understanding, and responding to signs of mental health challenges for oneself and others, as well as how to offer and provide help or guide someone toward care.
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Colorado offers educational resources on the website.
- Mental Health Colorado has lots of information about mental health support, including a toolkit for early childhood and a toolkit for students. It also offers screening options to help people struggling to find a place to start, as well as tips to help boost mental health.
These are just some of the many resources available to Coloradans. If you or someone you know is struggling in any way, the abundance of resources available can serve as proof that you are not alone.