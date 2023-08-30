DENVER (KDVR) — A recent report found that Coloradans struggle with mental health more than people living in most other states, ranking at No. 45 for adults and the state with the 10th highest rate of adults with suicidal thoughts.

On the other hand, the report ranked youth mental health in Colorado at No. 11.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 20-34.

Thankfully for Coloradans, there are numerous local resources to find help and support.

Immediate help

Find help and treatment near you

Finding resources

Learn about mental health

These are just some of the many resources available to Coloradans. If you or someone you know is struggling in any way, the abundance of resources available can serve as proof that you are not alone.