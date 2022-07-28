BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Every time it rains in parts of Boulder County, some residents in burn scar areas hold their breath.

The Cal-Wood Fire burn scar area is one of those places. The October 2020 fire scorched 10,000 acres. Jackson Mammele and his wife, You, live down-mountain from that particular burn scar area.

“Back in 2013, the big flood, the convergence of two big storms — we don’t want to see that happen, again, never, ever,” he said.

Mammele said he feels secure in the fact that their home is near a road, making it easy for first responders to reach in case of disaster, and there have been improvements made to existing infrastructure.

“They’ve gone to great lengths to allow for the creek to flow freely,” he said.