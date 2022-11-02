LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood apartment fire on Halloween morning is now being investigated as a homicide after police believe the fire was set on purpose.

Two people were found dead inside the building, according to Lakewood Police Department.

There is now a memorial set up outside the charred structure in honor of the mother and daughter who were killed in the fire with teddy bears, candles, balloons and pictures.

Investigators say the victims were 31-year-old Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine.

Family members heard their loved ones got trapped in the bathroom when the fire broke out.

The suspects, according to police, are two juvenile males who could face first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges.

However because the suspects are minors, police are not releasing their names, ages or descriptions at this time, but arrest warrants have been issued for both of them.

Tiffany Square Apartment complex goes up in flames

West Metro Fire Rescue crews battled the blaze at the Tiffany Square Apartments located at 935 Sheridan Blvd., south of Sloan’s Lake Park, that started early Monday morning.

The fire displaced a total of 32 families from all 14 units evacuated, who are getting temporary housing from the Red Cross.

The Lakewood Police Department said 10 people were injured in the fire. Seven victims were treated and released, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation.

A mother and child jumped from the second floor to escape the flames, and the father walked down the stairs. All three were taken to and treated at the hospital after the incident.