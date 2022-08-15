EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Memorial services will be held today in Colorado Springs for a deputy killed in the line of duty.

El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery died last week. He was responding to a call of shots fired in the Security-Widefield area. The shooter also killed his own wife and then took his own life.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at the north New Life Church in Colorado Springs. The service will be open to the public.

If you can’t attend, you can show your respects along the procession that will take place immediately after the service.

The honor convoy will depart the New Life Church along Interquest Parkway. Then it will head south along I-25 to Uintah Street.

It will exit on Uintah and head east to South Nevada Avenue. From there, they’ll head south to Vermijo Avenue, then west to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office on Cascade Avenue.

Deputy Peery leaves behind a wife and two children.