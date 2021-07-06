Memorial service planned in Arvada for good Samaritan John Hurley

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial service will be held later this month for the Arvada shooting “Good Samaritan,” John Hurley.

Hurley was mistakenly shot by a responding officer after Hurley himself shot down Arvada gunman Ronald Troyke, the man who killed Officer Gordon Beesley. Hurley passed away from his wounds.

The memorial service will be open to the public, held at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities on July 20, beginning at 11 a.m.

Hurley’s family will be hosting the service, and ask those attending to dress for the occasion. The family also invites the public to attend an after service celebration of life at Robby Ferrufino Park in Arvada, CO. Refreshments will be provided.