ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial ride to honor the memory of a fallen Arvada police officer is set for Saturday.

The “Dillon Vakoff Memorial Ride” is open to both motorcycles and vehicles. Organizers expect between 400-1000 people to attend.

Vakoff lost his life in the line of duty in September.

Attendees are told to meet at the Texas Roadhouse, near 52nd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, at 9 a.m. “Kickstands up” at 10:30 a.m.

The route will head up to Blackhawk/Central City before returning to the Zone Bar and Grill near 44th Avenue and McIntyre Street.

A donation is requested. Organizers say all money raised will go to the Vakoff family.