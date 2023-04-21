JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Folks gathered Friday at the site where Alexa Bartell died to pay their respects after the young woman was killed by a rock thrown into her windshield.

Susan Eckhardt left flowers at a memorial site in Jefferson County.

“I wanted to come and pay my respects to her,” Eckhardt said.

Eckhardt said her son-in-law works with Bartell’s mother, and the family had known her since she was a child.

Whoever is responsible for the crime remains at large. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The crime affected Bartell’s family and friends. Eckhardt said her son-in-law was so touched that he reached out to his own family.

“We were coming back from Phoenix,” Eckhardt said. “He even called us to say, ‘I just want to tell you guys that when you lose somebody or know somebody so well and they are lost in such a tragic way, I just want to tell you how much I care for you.'”

What charges are possible in the rock attack case?

Mourning Bartell’s death, a community turns now to getting answers.

“I can’t imagine why someone would get kicks out of throwing rocks at someone,” Eckhardt said. “Is this another Tik Tok thing or dare or something like that?”

FOX31 legal analyst and former district attorney George Brauchler believes the person or people responsible could face manslaughter charges.

“I also think that someone’s going to take a strong look at second-degree murder in this case,” Brauchler said. “Knowingly engaging in behavior that could lead someone to conclude that there could be a reasonable likelihood of death or serious bodily injury.”

The reward for information about this case has gone up from $2,000 to $17,000 thanks to a donation from someone close to Bartell’s family.

If you know anything that could help investigators, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.