Memorial park bench built in Pueblo in honor of Kelsie Schelling

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Pueblo law enforcement agencies and the family of Kelsie Schelling announced the dedication of a park bench in honor of Schelling on Friday.

The dedication will take place on July 4 at 11 a.m.

The bench will be located in City Park, adjacent to the kiddie rides, according to the City of Pueblo.

“The loss of Kelsie Schelling had a tremendous impact on the Pueblo community. Although Kelsie

was not from the Pueblo area, Puebloans connected with her. The community felt the pain of the

loss of such a beautiful young woman. From the time of her initial disappearance to the reading of

the verdict, community members supported efforts to locate Kelsie and to bring her killer to justice.

Understanding that connection, it is our hope that the park bench will provide her family and our

community with a peaceful setting to honor Kelsie and reflect upon her life,” shared the City of Pueblo and Pueblo Police Department.

Schelling, 21, was eight weeks pregnant when she disappeared on Feb. 4, 2013, after driving from Denver to Pueblo. Donthe Lucas was found guilty of murdering Schelling on March 8, 2021, even though Schelling’s body was never found.