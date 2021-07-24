Memorial motorcycle ride honors Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Motorcyclists rode in honor of Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley on Saturday.

Officer Beesley was killed by a man in Olde Town Arvada nearly a month ago.

It all started at Ingram Car Care Center in Arvada and will end at In The Zone Bar in Golden.

The event started at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and bikers will take off around 10 a.m.

Here’s a look at the roughly 30-mile route.

At In The Zone Bar, organizers will host a raffle and have food and music.

Officer Gordon Beesley was killed on June 21 by a person who wanted to target police officers.

A good Samaritan, Johnny Hurley, then saw the shooter and killed him.

Unfortunately, Hurley would also be shot by an Arvada police officer after he picked up the shooter’s weapon.

Beesley was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School. Organizers say they want to give back because Beesley touched so many lives and made a huge impact on the community.

Organizers say the goal is to raise as much money as possible as 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Beesley family. If you don’t have a bike you’re still encouraged to show up at the event in Golden, they say they’ve made it super family friendly.