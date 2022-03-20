BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial outside the Boulder Police Department honors the life and legacy of Officer Eric Talley who was killed in the line of duty while responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting nearly a year ago.

Tuesday marks one year since the mass shooting that claimed 10 lives. Officer Talley was among the first to respond to the call.

“He sacrificed his life to keep the community safe and this is one of the ways that we remember him and honor his sacrifice,” said Dionne Waugh, Boulder Police Department spokesperson.

Sunday morning, three Boulder firefighters placed a flower wreath at the memorial and took a moment to reflect. Others placed flowers on the hood of the memorial patrol car. The memorial will be in front of department headquarters through Tuesday afternoon.

Community members are invited to Boulder Police Department’s Line of Duty Death Commemoration ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday in front of department headquarters. The ceremony will also be streamed live.

The City of Boulder will hold a community remembrance event. Full details are available here.