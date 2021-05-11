Memorial grows for victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial is growing outside the home where a gunman opened fire and killed six people before shooting and killing himself.

According to people who were there, there had been a gathering to celebrate a child’s birthday. After the children left or went to bed, the gunman arrived and began shooting.

Now, a memorial with photos of the victims is growing outside the home where this happened.

A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)

