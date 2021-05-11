Memorial grows for victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial is growing outside the home where a gunman opened fire and killed six people before shooting and killing himself.

According to people who were there, there had been a gathering to celebrate a child’s birthday. After the children left or went to bed, the gunman arrived and began shooting.

Now, a memorial with photos of the victims is growing outside the home where this happened.

  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • A memorial outside the home where six people were killed on May 9, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)

Investigators are expected to provide an update at 3 p.m. You can watch live in the FOX31 NOW player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories