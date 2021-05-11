Memorial grows for six killed at birthday party in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Family and friends of the six people killed at a birthday party in southern Colorado have started a memorial outside the home where the shooting happened.

“My husband listened and called 911,” Alejandra Jasso, a neighbor across the street from where the shooting happened said.

The memorial, which is full of flowers, balloons, teddy bears, and candles, grew over the last 24 hours. A large group of friends of the victims showed up late Monday night to pay their respects.

“The smoke has cleared and the investigation has wrapped up,” Ryan, a friend of one of the victim’s said.

Ryan told FOX31 and Channel 2 that he was with his friend the day before the shooting. He stated he worked with one of the victims and became very close with them. He said his friend, along with the victim’s parents, were killed in the shooting.

“We came up here the day it happened, the second we found out,” Ryan said.

The neighborhood has been busy with traffic since the shooting, not only with people coming to place items on the memorial, but others looking to see where the shooting happened.

“It’s sad very sad,” Jasso said.

Colorado Springs police said they have a planned update and news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.