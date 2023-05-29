ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — This Memorial Day, Adams County is remembering the fallen veterans with a new dedication at the Regional Riverdale Park.

We expect several county commissioners to be there for the dedication, as well as veterans and the congresswoman for the 8th district of Colorado.

The memorial is brand new, it will be an ode to the U.S.S. Colorado, which was a World War II era battleship, the first of her class.

This Memorial Day, Adams County is remembering the fallen veterans with a new dedication at the Regional Riverdale Park. (Adams County) This Memorial Day, Adams County is remembering the fallen veterans with a new dedication at the Regional Riverdale Park. (Adams County) This Memorial Day, Adams County is remembering the fallen veterans with a new dedication at the Regional Riverdale Park. (Adams County) This Memorial Day, Adams County is remembering the fallen veterans with a new dedication at the Regional Riverdale Park. (Adams County) This Memorial Day, Adams County is remembering the fallen veterans with a new dedication at the Regional Riverdale Park. (Adams County)

She served from August 1923 to January 1947.

It will be a lookalike of the battleship and will stand along the shore of Mann-Nyholt Lake.

We’re told it will be there to remind visitors about the sacrifices made by veterans past, and those currently serving and those who serve in the future.

For the grand opening ceremony, 124th Avenue and Henderson Road will be closed from Brighton Road to Park Boulevard.

FOX31’s Kristen Chapman contributed to this report.