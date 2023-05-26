DENVER (KDVR) — Memorial Day weekend has arrived. If you plan on getting gas before hitting the road, we have you covered.

Since Monday, gas prices have risen 10 cents per gallon to $3.45 for a regular gallon of gas on average in Colorado, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at how gas prices compare over time:

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.458 $3.795 $4.085 $3.953 Yesterday Avg. $3.468 $3.826 $4.120 $3.991 Week Ago Avg. $3.352 $3.707 $3.997 $4.003 Month Ago Avg. $3.535 $3.888 $4.188 $4.159 Year Ago Avg. $4.226 $4.549 $4.848 $5.329 AAA, May 26, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.57, which is up three cents since Monday.

“The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel. Pump prices could stabilize or fall once this long weekend is in the rearview mirror.”

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.69.