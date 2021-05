DENVER (KDVR) – Elitch Gardens said Sunday morning rain and low temperatures have forced the park to cancel its Memorial Day weekend fireworks that were planned for Sunday night.

Elitch Gardens also said its water park is closed on Sunday, but the theme park is still planning to open.

Rain, rain, go away…. 😥Due to rain and below average temps the Water Park is closed today – Sunday, May 30th. The fireworks show tonight has also been canceled.

The Theme Park is still planning to open. pic.twitter.com/B6GSgGf0ox — Elitch Gardens (@ElitchGardens) May 30, 2021

Water World also said its park is closed Sunday due to forecasted cool weather conditions.