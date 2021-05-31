Memorial Day feels like first ‘normal’ holiday for Denver businesses

DENVER (KDVR) — This Memorial Day is bringing a much needed boost to local businesses that suffered big losses during the pandemic, including plenty of restaurants and bars.

Many are saying this three day holiday weekend is truly the firs real big sign of a ‘return to normalcy’ for them.

It’s evident across downtown Denver, especially in the River North Arts District (RiNo), where thousands have been out and about all weekend shopping, dining and hanging out.

A recent survey from Numerator shows 44% of consumers consider this Memorial Day the first ‘normal’ holiday they’ve had during the pandemic.

By the time the 4th of July rolls around, that figure is expected to jump up to 59%, according to the survey.

“It does kind of feel like that’s the way we’re headed. I’m pretty excited about what’s to come for this country. Moving forward I think we have a lot of positive energy moving forward!,” said Andrew Dengate, a local business owner and artist.

Local business owners like Dengate say being out and about in front of customers being able to sell their products brought a much needed boost to sales.

That same survey from Numerator shows 100% of consumers believe things will feel officially back to normal sometime in 2022.