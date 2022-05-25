DENVER (KDVR) — Fort Logan National Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day ceremony next Monday.

The Department of Veteran Affairs at Fort Logan National Cemetary will be hosting. The solemn event will honor those buried at the cemetery with a wreath-laying ceremony.

Speeches will be delivered by Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman, director of joint staff at the Colorado National Gaurd, the Little Community Band, Buckley Space Force Honor Guard and the 140th Fighter Wing.

The ceremony will be the first public Memorial Day event held at the cemetery since 2019.

Local community members are invited to the ceremony that begins at 11 a.m. on May 30 at Fort Logan National Cemetery located at 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd.

More than five million Americans are buried in one of the 155 national Veteran Affairs cemeteries.