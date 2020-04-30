Members say goodbye to beloved Denver church as it closes its doors for good

DENVER (KDVR) — With brave faces covered by masks, they gathered. Members of the North Highland Presbyterian church in Denver were celebrating their beloved church and saying goodbye at the same time.

“I have my personal grief and shock, still, that we are closing,” said Pastor Ashley Taylor.

Taylor has been ministering to the flock here for the past 12 years and says this is a very special place of worship.

“The most special part of this church for me is that during the sermon time everyone talks, so it’s like we say it’s okay to talk in church here,” said Taylor.

Taylor said that financially, the historic church was teetering, and the current stay-at-home order has effectively delivered the death blow.

The North Highland Presbyterian church built in 1897 will close its doors for good.

Laura Ingram’s grandparents, parents and herself were all married here.

“I never ever thought this church would not be a part of my life. I cannot believe that it is closing down,” said Ingram.

“There is a devastation that all of our hard work, like solid work, has been lost,” Taylor said.

The masks may cover their faces, but they couldn’t hide the tears.