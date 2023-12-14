BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A mother and her teenage son have been identified as the two people killed in a Broomfield crash on Tuesday.

Melissa Powell, 47, and her son, 16-year-old Riordan Powell, died in the crash on Main Street. Riordan was a student at nearby Broomfield High School and Boulder TEC.

“They were a big part of the communities they were involved in and both loving people with lots of empathy for everyone,” said Melissa’s oldest son, Christopher Powell. “Melissa loved everyone, and Riordan just wanted to help people and make the world a better place.”

A GoFundMe account was started to help the family during this time.

The crash took place during school hours. Police said multiple vehicles were involved, and a second driver survived the crash but was hospitalized in critical condition.