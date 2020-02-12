Mel Tucker leaving CU after one season to coach at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich.— Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State’s football program after spending one season at the University of Colorado.

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him a shot to run a program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season.

After several stints as an NFL defensive coordinator, Tucker became an assistant at Alabama in 2015. He spent a season with the Crimson Tide before following coach Kirby Smart to Georgia.

On Wednesday morning, CU released the following statement:



“We are disappointed to see Coach Tucker leave,” George said. “We are excited about the upward trajectory of our football program and we’ll get to work immediately hiring the next head coach to build on our momentum and lead our young men. We’re confident this program is on the verge of competing at the highest level and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time.”

CU said the search process for a permanent replacement for Tucker is already underway.