MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — A deadly crash had Interstate 25 closed for much of Monday night between Denver and Fort Collins, at the Mead exit in Weld County.

Megan Arneson, 32, of Loveland was killed when a big rig hauling a piece of construction equipment hit an overpass, causing major damage and leading to the crash.

Good Samaritans rushed to the scene, helping Arneson’s 10-year-old son as they waited for emergency responders to arrive. The boy and his mom had just spent the day together at Water World and were not far from home when the crash happened.

Now, the boy’s mother is gone. A friend who knew her said Arneson was a single mother, and her boy was her world. Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account to help her family after the tragedy.