DENVER (KDVR) – If you’ve spent much time outdoors in the Mile High City, chances are you’ve seen Joe Hendricks.

His elaborate contraption allows him to cruise through Denver with his four dogs in tow, music blaring, as he passes by.

“Oh my gosh, did you just see that guy go by?!” exclaimed one woman at Commons Park.

Those reactions are the norm for Joe, now in his twelfth year cruising the streets.

“I just play music that everyone can sing to,” said Hendricks. “Everyone loves the dogs, and it just creates a whole lot of smiles as I’m rolling through Denver.”

Hendricks habitually pulls two trailers, one with Harvey and one with Moose.

Charlie and Rafael both have baskets of their own to sit in, and all four dogs are secured with harnesses.

“The dogs love it,” he said. “They can’t wait to jump into their spots and roll. They know how to lean with me, they can hang a turn with the best of them.”

It’s clear to those who watch that Hendricks knows his way around a bicycle.

The former trick-rider set a world record in 1982, jumping over seven cars in the parking lot at the old Mile High Stadium.

That launched his career as “Jumpin Joe Hendricks,” which landed him gigs across the world, including at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show.

“To create so many smiles is such a great thing,” Hendricks said.

Now in his late 50’s, Hendricks is a DJ and a competitive tennis player. He hosts regular workouts at Red Rocks, with no intentions of slowing down.

That being said, he feels his days in the air are likely behind him.

“It’s difficult to do at this point in my life,” joked Hendricks.

Jumpin’ Joe typically rides on Saturdays and Sundays, cruising from North Denver through downtown and sometimes all the way to Washington Park.