Peaches is the newest accelerant-detecting K-9 at the Denver Fire Department. (Denver Fire Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department added a new member to their team Friday and presented its newest accelerant-detecting K-9 with her DFD badge.

Peaches is the second accelerant-detecting K-9 in recent history for DFD.

Peaches completed a rigorous 16-week training program at the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives National Canine Academy in Front Royal, Virginia.

She worked with trainers on how to detect trace amounts of all types of explosives including low explosives, like smokeless and black powders, as well as high explosives, like dynamite and TNT.

According to DFD, when Peaches identifies an accelerant, she is trained to sit down in order to alert her handler.

Peaches trained alongside her handler, Don.

“Today, as in history, man’s best friend is playing an important role in the fire service to assist fire/arson investigators in locating evidence in the form of trace amounts of ignitable liquids. Termed Accelerant Detection Canines, these animals have provided substantial assistance to agencies around the world,” said DFD.

Peaches is replacing Cora as the latest accelerant-detecting K-9. Cora served in her role from 2017-2021, according to DFD.

On Friday, Peaches received her DFD badge and officially joined the Denver Fire family. Way to go, Peaches.