Meet in the Street: Vibrant summer festival takes over 16th Street Mall this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Downtown Denver Partnership and the city and county of Denver announced “Meet in the Street”, a vibrant summer festival taking over the 16th Street Mall four weekends this summer.

The event will kick off this weekend, from, May 29-31, and will take place one weekend each month through September.

The event will include live music, extended restaurant patios, games, activities, and more.

The “Meet in the Street” festival will also take place on:

July 3-5

August 7-8

September 4-6

The Downtown Denver Partnership said RTD’s Free MallRide service will be replaced by the Free MetroRide, which will provide service between 15th and 17th Streets.