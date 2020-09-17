Meet Haven, a local girl with an awesome cancer survival story

DENVER (KDVR) – She may be only 10 years old, but the scars on her stomach would tell you she’s been through more than most adults in her short lifetime.

Meet Haven Anderson, a Stage 4 neuroblastoma survivor.

After putting up the fight for her life since her diagnosis at age 2, she has recently been named as Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, or RMHC’s, “Featured Fighter.”

She will be making a special appearance in their “2020 CureSearch Denver Car Parade.”

Haven’s treatment required care in multiple cities outside of Denver, but her mother, Erin, says her team at RMHC advocated for her to access trials that have allowed this fifth grader to not just lead a normal life, but thrive.

This mighty mother-daughter duo says the best part of her new title is the ability to garner support for other kids fighting cancer.

“What are we trying to raise money for?” asks Erin Anderson.

“Kids with cancer, right,” answers Haven.

“And what does that money kind of provide them?” asks Erin.

“Help,” answers Haven.

“In what way?” asks Erin.

“To get like medicines they need,” answers Haven.

“Yep, they need specialized medicines, right? And sometimes, they need help other places, and we want to provide research so that they get the help that you got,” says Erin.

“Oh my Gosh, Haven is such a fighter! We should all be so lucky to meet a Haven Anderson in our life. She is just so full of energy, so full of optimism… so full of hope. She just wants to get out there and engage!” said Haven’s pediatric oncologist at RMHC, Dr. John Van Doornick.

You can also engage by joining the 2020 CureSearch Denver Car Parade on Sept. 26 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, honoring Haven and so many other little fighters. For more information on the car parade and how to donate, go to CureSearch’s website and Facebook page.