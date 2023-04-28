Duncan, the 9-year-old and 7,700 lb. Asian elephant has joined the bachelor herd at the Denver Zoo. (Denver Zoo)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo’s newest bachelor just joined the Asian elephant herd.

The 9-year-old, 7,700 lb. elephant is named is Duncan. He enjoys cantaloupe and alfalfa hay, and you might find him enjoying a swim, especially if its raining, according to his former keepers at the Houston Zoo.

He came to the Denver Zoo at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan, as the Denver Zoo can provide the facilities and expertise for male elephants to thrive, according to a press release from the Denver Zoo.

The Denver Zoo said that male elephants experience an annual hormonal cycle marked by high levels of testosterone and increased aggression, which can be challenging to manage. That’s why the zoo says the Toyota Elephant Passage was designed to support the needs of male elephants in human care.

He joins five others in the herd: Groucho, 53, Billy, 15, Chuck, 14, Bodhi, 19, and Jake, 13. Denver Zoo said that young male elephants leave their maternal herds when they begin maturing, which is typically between the ages of eight to 11.

The zoo reports that Duncan is already settling into his new home. He was introduced to Groucho, who acts as a mentor and teacher to the younger bachelors, and will soon be introduced to the rest of the herd.

You can welcome Duncan near the Elephant House at the zoo.