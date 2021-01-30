Meet Denver Zoo’s newest penguin member, watch St. Louis Zoo penguins take a field trip

DENVER (KDVR) — Some zoo penguins have received quite a bit of attention this week. The Denver Zoo introduced the newest member of their Humboldt penguin family and some penguins at the St. Louis Zoo took a walk to their neighbors.
The tiny bird opened its eyes and Denver Zoo officials report the newborn is growing quickly. The chick’s parents, Alex and Besos keep their little one warm underneath them.
While the Denver family grows together, the penguins at the St. Louis Zoo took a snowy field trip to visit their polar bear neighbors.
King penguins and Gentoo penguins waddled over to their neighbors, polar bear Kali and grizzly bears Huck and Finley on a snowy Wednesday in St. Louis.