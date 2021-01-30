Meet Denver Zoo’s newest penguin member, watch St. Louis Zoo penguins take a field trip

DENVER (KDVR) — Some zoo penguins have received quite a bit of attention this week. The Denver Zoo introduced the newest member of their Humboldt penguin family and some penguins at the St. Louis Zoo took a walk to their neighbors.

#ICYMI We have a brand new member of our Humboldt penguin flock! We’re so excited to show you that Alex & Besos’ little 🐧 has finally opened its eyes & is growing like a weed. See the latest checkup in our latest Wild Milestones, presented in partnership with @childrenscolo. pic.twitter.com/8c5W8vt0on — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) January 30, 2021

The tiny bird opened its eyes and Denver Zoo officials report the newborn is growing quickly. The chick’s parents, Alex and Besos keep their little one warm underneath them.

While the Denver family grows together, the penguins at the St. Louis Zoo took a snowy field trip to visit their polar bear neighbors.

Today, our king penguins Ethel and Elliot, along with gentoo penguins CJ, Oshie, Linus, Sunny, Double, and Trouble, took a quick field trip in the snow to visit their neighbors, polar bear Kali and grizzly bears Huck and Finley. pic.twitter.com/EepUYEr6fm — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) January 27, 2021

King penguins and Gentoo penguins waddled over to their neighbors, polar bear Kali and grizzly bears Huck and Finley on a snowy Wednesday in St. Louis.