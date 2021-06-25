Meet Colorado’s newest millionaire

DENVER (KDVR) — A vaccinated Coloradan will become the fourth millionaire in the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing, as Governor Jared Polis is announced the latest winner Friday.

Colorado is one of dozen states offering $1 million lottery drawings to all residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Since information is taken at the time of vaccination, every vaccine recipient is automatically enrolled and eligible for the drawing.

Polis also announced the next round of winners for the scholarship drawing, which awards $50,000 scholarships to five vaccinated Colorado students between the ages of 12 and 17.

You can watch the announcement live on FOX31 NOW at 1:20 p.m.