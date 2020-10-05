Meditation Center takes on massive loss in Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire destroyed 17 buildings when it tore through property owned by Shambhala Mountain Center. (Credit: Shambhala Mountain Center)

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. (KDVR) – Shambhala Mountain Center, which saw an estimated 15,000 visitors every year, lost 17 of its 70 structures in a single day after the Cameron Peak Fire tore though its land last week.

“That’s just lost, that was really tragic,” said Michael Gayner, the Executive Director of Shambhala Mountain Center.

The non-profit organization is still tallying the damages, but in one week, 700 people from around the world have helped to raise more than $65,000 for the center.

“We got so many offers to help,” said Gayner. “People saying, ‘When I can come up? I’m an electrician, or a general contractor, when can I help?'”

On Friday, the group assessed that damage to find homes of its staff members completely gone, cabins, studios, wells, power systems, even valuable pieces of art burned by the fire. In photos and videos captured by the staff, it was clear that firefighters were able to stop the fire before reaching several other buildings.

“You can tell the fire-fighters did an amazing job of protecting the structures,” said Gayner. “There was a remarkable amount of resilience.”

While it was just over a week ago that fire tore through the land, Gayner says grass is already starting to grow back.

“For me the single most powerful image is a photo looking across the field where the fire passed through and already there are two inches of shoots coming up,” said Gayner. “It’s a real inspiration for us returning and getting back to work.”

If you would like to donate to the Shambhala Mountain Center you can visit its donation page, https://www.shambhalamountain.org/smc-donate/.