DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking you to keep your eyes peeled for a Chevy van involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to DPD’s twitter, the hit-and-run crash happened at Park Ave West and West Globeville Road around 1:20 p.m.

The crash resulted in serious bodily injury to the occupants of another vehicle.

The 2017 white van has blue lettering on the sides that reads Rotech.

It has Colorado license plates ROQ644.

DPD said the van was last seen traveling southbound on Park Avenue.

If you see the van or know where it may be you are asked to call 911 or 720-337-1029.