FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Fort Collins have issued a Medina Alert for a truck that is connected to a deadly hit-and-run where a pedestrian was hit by at least two vehicles.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the community to be on the lookout for a dark-colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, on Tuesday at 11:39 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian that was run over in the 900 block of East Mulberry Street just north of the Mantz neighborhood.

The pedestrian, an adult man, died on scene.

After an initial investigation, officers believe the pedestrian was hit by at least two different vehicles, neither of which stayed to check on the man or report the crash to police.

Based on witnesses and evidence, police believe one of the cars involved is a Colorado Chevrolet truck.

NOT AN ACTUAL PHOTO OF TRUCK. Police in Fort Collins have issued a Medina Alert for a truck similar to the one pictured that is wanted in a deadly hit-and-run. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The wanted vehicle is described as:

2004-2012 Chevrolet Colorado

Unknown Colorado license plate

Has damage to front driver’s side

Last seen traveling eastbound on Mulberry Street

FCPS did not release a description of the possible second vehicle.

If you happen to spot the pickup truck or have any additional information on the deadly hit-and-run, you are asked to call 911 immediately or contact Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540.