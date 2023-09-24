DENVER (KDVR) — A Medina Alert was issued Sunday for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Littleton.

The crash happened just after 3:20 a.m. on Bowles Avenue near the intersection with Santa Fe Drive.

Police said a driver was eastbound on Bowles Avenue when they hit and killed a pedestrian who was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s.

The vehicle was a 2016 to 2021 white Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The Jeep left the scene westbound. There is damage to the left front fender of the Jeep, according to CBI.

CBI said that anyone who sees the Jeep should call 911 or the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.