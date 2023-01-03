Not photo of actual vehicle. Police are looking for a hit-and-run vehicle that is of a similar make and model of this Mazda. (CBI)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is issuing a Medina Alert for a vehicle that is wanted in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred just after New Year’s Eve on Jan. 1 at 1:14 a.m. at the intersection of Suniga Road and Redwood Street. When officers arrived at the intersection, they located a man that had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

The car that struck the man did not stop or contact police. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

CBI has now issued a Medina Alert to help FCPD find the wanted vehicle. The vehicle is described as:

2022 Mazda CX5

Silver or light gray in color

Colorado license plate

Has damage to front grill, hood and possibly windshield

Not a photo of the actual vehicle, but a similar make and model of the one wanted. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

“Hit-and-run collisions cannot become common in our community, someone knows who the run driver and vehicle are and we ask them to contact us to help solve this crime,” said Sgt. Mike Avrech with the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

According to the CBI, a Medina Alert is issued for hit-and-runs that involve serious bodily injuries and police have information on the make, style and color of the wanted car.

If you see this vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or the Fort Collins Police Department at 970-221-6834.