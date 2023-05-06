ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Medina Alert was issued Saturday morning for an SUV suspected of ramming another vehicle off the road.

The incident happened Friday around 8:35 p.m. in the area of Highway 285 and South Downing Street.

The black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Colorado plates CISZ19, rammed the victim’s vehicle off the road, causing it to strike a light pole.

Both occupants in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

The Jeep also struck the other vehicle multiple times.

The Jeep should have damage from the incident, but it was unknown exactly where it was.

Anyone who sees the Jeep should call 911 or Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.